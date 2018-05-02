South Hebron hills | you are told | ‘To exist is to resist’ But after a while | you realize

ilfattoquotidiano

(Di mercoledì 2 maggio 2018) Italian version I don’t remember exactly the place name. Because it wasn’t a town, in the end, or a village: it was simply an open space off the main road, with a few tents, some poorly built concrete walls and goats, chicken, dogs, a bread oven, buckets and barrels and rugs and dust and the laundry hung out to dry. And this girl, in the middle, that I remember very well instead: just graduated. In Law. At Bir Zeit, Ramallah University. And now that’s where she was, amid the goats and barrels and rugs. And perhaps it’s a place that has no name at all, because Area C, in the West Bank, is actually all like that. In 1993, the Oslo accords divided the Palestinian territories into three different zones, with a decreasing level of self-government: and in Area C self-government is zero, because Area C – which comprises roughly 60% of the West Bank – is ...