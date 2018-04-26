

Fatal error: Uncaught exception 'Abraham\TwitterOAuth\TwitterOAuthException' with message 'Couldn't resolve host 'api.twitter.com'' in /web/htdocs/www.zazoom.eu/home/twitteroauth/src/TwitterOAuth.php:427 Stack trace: #0 /web/htdocs/www.zazoom.eu/home/twitteroauth/src/TwitterOAuth.php(353): Abraham\TwitterOAuth\TwitterOAuth->request('https://api.twi...', 'GET', 'Authorization: ...', Array) #1 /web/htdocs/www.zazoom.eu/home/twitteroauth/src/TwitterOAuth.php(324): Abraham\TwitterOAuth\TwitterOAuth->oAuthRequest('https://api.twi...', 'GET', Array) #2 /web/htdocs/www.zazoom.eu/home/twitteroauth/src/TwitterOAuth.php(179): Abraham\TwitterOAuth\TwitterOAuth->http('GET', 'https://api.twi...', 'search/tweets', Array) #3 /web/htdocs/www.zazoom.eu/home/twitteroauth/search.php(22): Abraham\TwitterOAuth\TwitterOAuth->get('search/tweets', Array) #4 {main} thrown in /web/htdocs/www.zazoom.eu/home/twitteroauth/src/TwitterOAuth.php on line 427

: Uncaught exception 'Abraham\TwitterOAuth\TwitterOAuthException' with message 'Couldn't resolve host 'api.twitter.com'' in /web/htdocs/www.zazoom.eu/home/twitteroauth/src/TwitterOAuth.php:427 Stack trace: #0 /web/htdocs/www.zazoom.eu/home/twitteroauth/src/TwitterOAuth.php(353): Abraham\TwitterOAuth\TwitterOAuth->request('https://api.twi...', 'GET', 'Authorization: ...', Array) #1 /web/htdocs/www.zazoom.eu/home/twitteroauth/src/TwitterOAuth.php(324): Abraham\TwitterOAuth\TwitterOAuth->oAuthRequest('https://api.twi...', 'GET', Array) #2 /web/htdocs/www.zazoom.eu/home/twitteroauth/src/TwitterOAuth.php(179): Abraham\TwitterOAuth\TwitterOAuth->http('GET', 'https://api.twi...', 'search/tweets', Array) #3 /web/htdocs/www.zazoom.eu/home/twitteroauth/search.php(22): Abraham\TwitterOAuth\TwitterOAuth->get('search/tweets', Array) #4 {main} thrown inon line

"Nelle ore successive a quanto accaduto mi sono rivisto nel video e non mi sono riconosciuto: non c'è giustificazione a quello che ho fatto, il giornalista avrebbe potuto dirmi di tutto ma io non avrei dovuto reagire in questo modo. Miper quello che è successo". Così Roberto, sentito dal pm nell'ambito del processo a Roma che lo vede imputato, insieme al guardaspalle Ruben Alvez Del Pierto,per l'aggressione al reporter Rai Piervincenzi e all' operatore Anselmi, a. "a tutti i giornalisti", ha detto.(Di giovedì 26 aprile 2018)