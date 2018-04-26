Cav: "Di Maio vuole esproprio anni 70"Alitalia - intesa per proroga contrattoTruffata da guaritore - 62enne suicidaBerlusconi:intesa Pd-M5S non avrà esitoOstia - Spada: "Mi vergogno - chiedo scusa"Ultrà Roma a processo dal 24 maggioRoma-Liverpool - domani vertice sicurezzaFico: "Esito mio mandato è positivo"Salvini:governo Pd-M5S?Sarebbe surrealeDonna morta a Carsoli - fermato compagnoIl piccolo Alfie lotta senza macchine : Nessun esame nessuna visita, ...Rebecca, la 15enne scomparsa da Sondrio, le ultime parole prima di ...Prof condannato a 3 anni per abusi : Morto per un arresto cardiaco, ...Molise, scuole chiuse in molti comuni della Regione : Precauzioni ...Apple rilascia iOS 11.3.1 per tutti i suoi dispositiviMorte Pamela, Desmond Lucky: Sezionare un corpo è un gioco da ...Udine, ritrovate le gemelline di 4 anni scomparse a Tarcento : Si ...Speranza per il piccolo Alfie Evans : Pronti a portarlo in Italia al ...Festa Repubblica e Lavoro : Sbagliato tenere i negozi aperti 25 ...Torino : Dottoressa ladra rubava a casa di un anziano paziente

Ostia | Spada | Mi vergogno | chiedo scusa Nelle ore successive a quanto accaduto mi sono rivisto nel video e non mi sono riconosciuto: non c'è giustificazione a quello ...

"Nelle ore successive a quanto accaduto mi sono rivisto nel video e non mi sono riconosciuto: non c'è giustificazione a quello che ho fatto, il giornalista avrebbe potuto dirmi di tutto ma io non avrei dovuto reagire in questo modo. Mi vergogno per quello che è successo". Così Roberto Spada, sentito dal pm nell'ambito del processo a Roma che lo vede imputato, insieme al guardaspalle Ruben Alvez Del Pierto,per l'aggressione al reporter Rai Piervincenzi e all' operatore Anselmi, a Ostia. "chiedo scusa a tutti i giornalisti", ha detto.(Di giovedì 26 aprile 2018)
