Operazione “#PowerOFF”/ Cosenza, cyber attacchi: polizia italiana e olandese arrestano giovane hacker (Di mercoledì 25 aprile 2018) La polizia italiana in collaborazione con quella olandese ha arrestato un 28enne calabrese che si occupava di cyber attacchi contro siti istituzionali del nostro paese(Pubblicato il Wed, 25 Apr 2018 14:51:00 GMT)
