Wall Street chiude negativa: DJ -0 - 06%Toronto - furgone su folla: 9 mortiPosticipo Serie A - Genoa-H.Verona 3-1Antitrust multa Fastweb su fibra otticaDi Maio a Salvini: c'ho provato - auguriCanada - furgone investe pedoni a TorontoPd:sì confronto con Fico - stop ambiguitàSalvini:incarico a Fico è presa in giroBari - ceceno condannato per terrorismoCanada/ Furgone su passanti a Toronto : preso guidatorePresidente Mattarella dà mandato a Fico per verifica governo M5s PdBianca Atzei sta meglio : Non sono stata bene, niente di graveLoredana Lecciso a Romina Power : Hai fatto ammalare Al BanoPotenza/ Insegnante di sostegno picchia l'alunna disabile : Guardava ...Royal baby : Kate Middleton in ospedale, è iniziato il travaglio Bambino Gesù : Un mini cuore artificiale salva la vita a una bimba ...A poche ore dall'attentato a Kabul l'Isis annuncia : Colpiremo Usa e ...Crespano, 32 anni si suicida per amore : Gli ultimi sms choc all'ex e ...Sana Cheema, parla S.F giovane pakistana in Italia: Sapeva sarebbe ...

Toronto, furgone su folla: 9 morti

Toronto | furgone su folla | 9 morti E' di almeno 9 morti e 16 feriti il bilancio della strage a Toronto dove un furgone ha travolto i passanti sul marciapiede. Lo ...

zazoom
Commenta
E' di almeno 9 morti e 16 feriti il bilancio della strage a Toronto dove un furgone ha travolto i passanti sul marciapiede. Lo ha reso noto il vice capo della polizia Peter Yuen.(Di lunedì 23 aprile 2018)
twitter
Fatal error: Uncaught exception 'Abraham\TwitterOAuth\TwitterOAuthException' with message 'connect() timed out!' in /web/htdocs/www.zazoom.eu/home/twitteroauth/src/TwitterOAuth.php:427 Stack trace: #0 /web/htdocs/www.zazoom.eu/home/twitteroauth/src/TwitterOAuth.php(353): Abraham\TwitterOAuth\TwitterOAuth->request('https://api.twi...', 'GET', 'Authorization: ...', Array) #1 /web/htdocs/www.zazoom.eu/home/twitteroauth/src/TwitterOAuth.php(324): Abraham\TwitterOAuth\TwitterOAuth->oAuthRequest('https://api.twi...', 'GET', Array) #2 /web/htdocs/www.zazoom.eu/home/twitteroauth/src/TwitterOAuth.php(179): Abraham\TwitterOAuth\TwitterOAuth->http('GET', 'https://api.twi...', 'search/tweets', Array) #3 /web/htdocs/www.zazoom.eu/home/twitteroauth/search.php(22): Abraham\TwitterOAuth\TwitterOAuth->get('search/tweets', Array) #4 {main} thrown in /web/htdocs/www.zazoom.eu/home/twitteroauth/src/TwitterOAuth.php on line 427
Zazoom Tv - Live Video Breaking News
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Toronto furgone
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : Toronto furgone Toronto furgone folla morti
Clicca qui e commenta questo post!