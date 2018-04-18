NBA Playgrounds 2 annunciato per PS4 | Xbox One | Nintendo Switch e PC

eurogamer

(Di mercoledì 18 aprile 2018) Saber Interactive haufficialmente NBA2 per PS4,One,e PC, il nuovo episodio della serie arriverà nel corso dell'estate.Come segnala DSOGaming, in questo NBA2 saranno apportate modifiche rispetto al primo capitolo, ci saranno migliorie per quanto riguarda il comparto multiplayer locale, saranno introdotti nuovi campi da basket e la Playground Championship, ovvero la classifica mondiale dei migliori giocatori.Il roster si presenterà più ricco, con un enorme elenco di oltre 200 giocatori NBA attuali e ritirati, tra cui Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, James Harden, Kyrie Irving, LeBron James, Russell Westbrook, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Anthony Davis, DeMar DeRozan, Damian Lillard, Karl- Anthony Towns, Shaquille O'Neal, Magic Johnson, Dr. J., Allen Iverson e Larry Bird.Read more…