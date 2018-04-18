Ucciso casa fidanzata - condanne famigliaSalvini: Di Maio forse ha già scelto PdPrima M5S poi Lega - FI - FdI da CasellatiPapà Alfie da Papa:lo faccia curare quiBerlino - aggressione a due giovani ebreiAmianto Olivetti - tutti assolti appelloIsabella Rossellini : Io stuprata a 15 anni, ma ormai è tardi per ...M5s boccia tentativo Casellati : Nessuna maggioranze con Forza ItaliaGrande Fratello 2018 e i concorrenti semi vipRomina Power : La gioia dei miei figli... ritrovarci tutti insiemeGoverno : Mattarella conferisce mandato esplorativo alla CasellatiArezzo : Anziani maltrattati nella casa di riposo, 7 indagatiFabrizio Corona : incontro segreto con l'ex Belen RodriguezBoeing Southern Airlines : Il motore esplode durante il volo, un mortoGoverno : Mandato a Casellati poi toccherà ai grilliniGallipoli, esplosione in un cantiere edile : Distrutto l'hotel di ...

NBA Playgrounds 2 annunciato per PS4 | Xbox One | Nintendo Switch e PC

NBA Playgrounds 2 annunciato per PS4 | Xbox One | Nintendo Switch e PC

NBA Playgrounds 2 annunciato per PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch e PC (Di mercoledì 18 aprile 2018) Saber Interactive ha annunciato ufficialmente NBA Playgrounds 2 per PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch e PC, il nuovo episodio della serie arriverà nel corso dell'estate.Come segnala DSOGaming, in questo NBA Playgrounds 2 saranno apportate modifiche rispetto al primo capitolo, ci saranno migliorie per quanto riguarda il comparto multiplayer locale, saranno introdotti nuovi campi da basket e la Playground Championship, ovvero la classifica mondiale dei migliori giocatori.Il roster si presenterà più ricco, con un enorme elenco di oltre 200 giocatori NBA attuali e ritirati, tra cui Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, James Harden, Kyrie Irving, LeBron James, Russell Westbrook, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Anthony Davis, DeMar DeRozan, Damian Lillard, Karl- Anthony Towns, Shaquille O'Neal, Magic Johnson, Dr. J., Allen Iverson e Larry Bird.Read more…
