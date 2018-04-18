NBA Playgrounds 2 annunciato per PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch e PC (Di mercoledì 18 aprile 2018) Saber Interactive ha annunciato ufficialmente NBA Playgrounds 2 per PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch e PC, il nuovo episodio della serie arriverà nel corso dell'estate.Come segnala DSOGaming, in questo NBA Playgrounds 2 saranno apportate modifiche rispetto al primo capitolo, ci saranno migliorie per quanto riguarda il comparto multiplayer locale, saranno introdotti nuovi campi da basket e la Playground Championship, ovvero la classifica mondiale dei migliori giocatori.Il roster si presenterà più ricco, con un enorme elenco di oltre 200 giocatori NBA attuali e ritirati, tra cui Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, James Harden, Kyrie Irving, LeBron James, Russell Westbrook, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Anthony Davis, DeMar DeRozan, Damian Lillard, Karl- Anthony Towns, Shaquille O'Neal, Magic Johnson, Dr. J., Allen Iverson e Larry Bird.Read more…
