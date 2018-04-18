Hoeness: “Kovac un azzardo? Al Bayern ha fallito chi ha vinto Champions” (Di mercoledì 18 aprile 2018) “Kovac un azzardo? Abbiamo visto che perfino chi ha vinto la Champions League qui può fallire. Per questo ora abbiamo fatto una scelta diversa, abbiamo preso un allenatore che non ha ancora vinto niente. Forse farà il contrario…”. Il presidente del Bayern Monaco Uli Honess spiega così la scelta di affidare la panchina a Niko Kovac, attuale tecnico dell’Eintracht Francoforte, e torna a criticare Carlo Ancelotti esonerato dai bavaresi nello scorso mese di settembre. “Ho cercato di trattenere Jupp Heinckes -aggiunge Hoeness parlando con la stampa tedesca- ma non sono riuscito a fargli cambiare idea, abbiamo poi contattato Thomas Tuchel ma abbiamo scoperto che aveva un accordo con il Psg, allora abbiamo virato con decisione su Niko Kovac”. (AdnKronos) L'articolo Hoeness: “Kovac un azzardo? Al Bayern ha fallito chi ha vinto Champions” sembra essere ...
