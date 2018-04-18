Salvini: Di Maio forse ha già scelto PdPrima M5S poi Lega - FI - FdI da CasellatiPapà Alfie da Papa:lo faccia curare quiBerlino - aggressione a due giovani ebreiAmianto Olivetti - tutti assolti appelloDi Maio:mandato Casellati per chiarezzaMartina:"Finisce tempo dell'ambiguità"Isabella Rossellini : Io stuprata a 15 anni, ma ormai è tardi per ...M5s boccia tentativo Casellati : Nessuna maggioranze con Forza ItaliaGrande Fratello 2018 e i concorrenti semi vipRomina Power : La gioia dei miei figli... ritrovarci tutti insiemeGoverno : Mattarella conferisce mandato esplorativo alla CasellatiArezzo : Anziani maltrattati nella casa di riposo, 7 indagatiFabrizio Corona : incontro segreto con l'ex Belen RodriguezBoeing Southern Airlines : Il motore esplode durante il volo, un mortoGoverno : Mandato a Casellati poi toccherà ai grilliniGallipoli, esplosione in un cantiere edile : Distrutto l'hotel di ...

Hoeness: “Kovac un azzardo? Al Bayern ha fallito chi ha vinto Champions” (Di mercoledì 18 aprile 2018) “Kovac un azzardo? Abbiamo visto che perfino chi ha vinto la Champions League qui può fallire. Per questo ora abbiamo fatto una scelta diversa, abbiamo preso un allenatore che non ha ancora vinto niente. Forse farà il contrario…”. Il presidente del Bayern Monaco Uli Honess spiega così la scelta di affidare la panchina a Niko Kovac, attuale tecnico dell’Eintracht Francoforte, e torna a criticare Carlo Ancelotti esonerato dai bavaresi nello scorso mese di settembre. “Ho cercato di trattenere Jupp Heinckes -aggiunge Hoeness parlando con la stampa tedesca- ma non sono riuscito a fargli cambiare idea, abbiamo poi contattato Thomas Tuchel ma abbiamo scoperto che aveva un accordo con il Psg, allora abbiamo virato con decisione su Niko Kovac”. (AdnKronos) L'articolo Hoeness: “Kovac un azzardo? Al Bayern ha fallito chi ha vinto Champions” sembra essere ...
