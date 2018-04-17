##Roma: 30 maggio per Atac decisivo su concessione e fallimento (Di martedì 17 aprile 2018) Roma, 17 apr. , askanews, Ancora problemi per Atac, la partecipata della Capitale per il traffico pubblico locale, mentre è ancora in corso l'iter del Concordato preventivo che dovrebbe salvarla dal ...
400 Bad Request
Your browser sent a request that this server could not understand.
askanews
Bad Request
Your browser sent a request that this server could not understand.
Zazoom Tv - Live Video Breaking NewsSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : ##Roma maggio