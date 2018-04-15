Il Manchester City ha vinto la Premier League

Premier - Manchester City campione d'Inghilterra. Il titolo lo regala Mourinho : Per la quinta volta nella sua storia, il Manchester City è campione d'Inghilterra. Era stato proprio José Mourinho a posticipare i festeggiamenti di Pep Guardiola, andando a vincere il derby 3-2 all'...

Manchester City - via alla rivoluzione di Guardiola : tutti i nomi : LONDRA - Con la Premier League ormai in tasca e il rammarico Champions , il Manchester City guarda già alla prossima stagione e ai tasselli da integrare per puntare al colpo grosso anche in Europa. ...

Premier League - il Manchester City si riscatta : blitz sul campo del Tottenham : Tottenham-Manchester City 1-3 – Il Manchester City riscatta l’eliminazione in Champions League contro il Liverpool e si avvicina sempre di più al titolo, può festeggiare già nelle prossime ore. La squadra di Guardiola passa in doppio vantaggio con Gabriel Jesus (22’) e Gundogan (24’), Eriksen (42’) riapre la partita ma Sterling al 72′ chiude definitivamente i conti, il Manchester City super in Premier meno in Champions League. ...

DIRETTA/ Tottenham Manchester City (risultato finale 1-3) streaming video e tv : City a un passo dal titolo : DIRETTA Tottenham Manchester City: info streaming video e tv. Gli Spurs, in ottimo stato di forma, fronteggiano i citizens di Guardiola, di ritorno dai KO in Champions league.(Pubblicato il Sat, 14 Apr 2018 22:36:00 GMT)

Diretta/ Tottenham Manchester City (risultato live 1-3) streaming video e tv : tris di Sterling! : Diretta Tottenham Manchester City: info streaming video e tv. Gli Spurs, in ottimo stato di forma, fronteggiano i citizens di Guardiola, di ritorno dai KO in Champions league.(Pubblicato il Sat, 14 Apr 2018 22:11:00 GMT)

DIRETTA/ Tottenham Manchester City (risultato live 1-2) streaming video e tv : il City tiene : DIRETTA Tottenham Manchester City: info streaming video e tv. Gli Spurs, in ottimo stato di forma, fronteggiano i citizens di Guardiola, di ritorno dai KO in Champions league.(Pubblicato il Sat, 14 Apr 2018 22:02:00 GMT)

Diretta/ Tottenham Manchester City (risultato live 1-2) streaming video e tv : Eriksen accorcia le distanze! : Diretta Tottenham Manchester City: info streaming video e tv. Gli Spurs, in ottimo stato di forma, fronteggiano i citizens di Guardiola, di ritorno dai KO in Champions league.(Pubblicato il Sat, 14 Apr 2018 21:26:00 GMT)

Tottenham-Manchester City 0-2 in diretta : risultato LIVE : Tottenham-Manchester City 0-2 LIVE 22' Gabriel Jesus, 25' rig. Gundogan Tottenham , 4-2-3-1, : Lloris; Trippier, Sanchez, Vertonghen, Davies; Dier, Dembelé; Lamela, Eriksen, Alli; Kane. Manchester ...

DIRETTA/ Tottenham Manchester City (risultato live 0-2) streaming video e tv : micidiale 1-2 del City! : DIRETTA Tottenham Manchester City: info streaming video e tv. Gli Spurs, in ottimo stato di forma, fronteggiano i citizens di Guardiola, di ritorno dai KO in Champions league.(Pubblicato il Sat, 14 Apr 2018 21:04:00 GMT)

Tottenham-Manchester City 0-0 in diretta : risultato LIVE : Tottenham-Manchester City 0-0 LIVE Tottenham , 4-2-3-1, : Lloris; Trippier, Sanchez, Vertonghen, Davies; Dier, Dembelé; Lamela, Eriksen, Alli; Kane. Manchester City , 4-3-3, : Ederson; Walker, Kompany,...

Diretta/ Tottenham Manchester City (risultato live 0-0) streaming video e tv : si gioca! : Diretta Tottenham Manchester City: info streaming video e tv. Gli Spurs, in ottimo stato di forma, fronteggiano i citizens di Guardiola, di ritorno dai KO in Champions league.(Pubblicato il Sat, 14 Apr 2018 20:37:00 GMT)

Manchester City - Guardiola : 'Serve la var - guardate la Juventus' : Non solo qui in Inghilterra, ma in tutto il mondo, gli arbitri devono essere aiutati. Oggi il calcio è più rapido e veloce'. Guardiola è intervenuto anche sul rigore concesso al Real Madrid contro la ...

Manchester City - Guardiola : 'United e Chelsea non vogliono la Var in Premier League' : 'Comunque succederà, non solo in Inghilterra ma in tutto il mondo gli arbitri vanno aiutati - le sue parole sull'avvento della Var - Oggi il calcio è più veloce, più rapido. Ancora adesso, per ...

Manchester City : Hazard e altri 6 nomi nella lista di Guardiola : Pep Guardiola fa la lista della spesa per il Manchester City. Secondo il quotidiano catalano Sport , gli obiettivi sul prossimo mercato estivo sono Alderweireld , Tottenham, , Hazard , Chelsea, , Mahrez , Leicester, , Weigl , Borussia Dortmund, , Seri , Nizza, , Fred , Shakhtar Donetsk, e ...