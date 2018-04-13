Piemonte, allarme valanghe nel weekend (Di venerdì 13 aprile 2018) ANSA, - TORINO, 13 APR - In quattro giorni fino a 1 metro e 55 centimetri di neve fresca, con uno spessore complessivo al suolo di poco inferiore ai 4 metri, a quota 2.000-2.500. A metà aprile le ...
ansa
PiemonteBT : Ansa #news #Piemonte: Piemonte, allarme valanghe nel weekend - FScanderebech : Piemonte, allarme valanghe nel weekend - Retenews24 : Piemonte, allarme valanghe nel weekend - TORINO, 13 APR – In quattro giorni fino a 1 metro e 55 centimetri di neve… -
Zazoom Tv - Live Video Breaking NewsSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Piemonte allarme