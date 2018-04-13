Martina:rinviamo Assemblea nazionale PdMedia: morto generale libico HaftarDi Battista:Salvini con Cav sembra DudùValanga nel Bresciano - tre coinvoltiTunnel Bianco - fermata auto con tritoloGaza - morto un manifestante palestineseNucleare - pm sequestra impianto ItrecSiria - Mosca:prove 'messinscena' attaccoSiria - Guterres: rischio escalationGuterres: rischio escalation in SiriaProcida/ picchia a morte la compagna incinta di 20 settimane : Il ...Don Euro e la bella vita con i soldi dei fedeli. Il vescovo Santucci ...Casa all'asta, i funzionari entrano : Sul divano il corpo mummificato ...Modena : Accoltella la moglie alle 5 del mattino, poi tenta di ...Bologna, tragedia all'asilo nido : Il piccolo Alessandro di 19 mesi ...Uomini e Donne, ecco dov'era finito Marco Firpo : Operato a cuore ...Moda bimbo: girato a Toritto il primo spot ufficiale del brand per ...Cristina Parodi : topless 2018 a Formentera Precipita aereo militare in Algeria : Almeno 257 mortiFolla da grandi occasioni alla Giornata Tutti insieme per la ...

Piemonte | allarme valanghe nel weekend

Piemonte | allarme valanghe nel weekend ANSA, - TORINO, 13 APR - In quattro giorni fino a 1 metro e 55 centimetri di neve fresca, con uno spessore ...

zazoom
Commenta
Piemonte, allarme valanghe nel weekend (Di venerdì 13 aprile 2018) ANSA, - TORINO, 13 APR - In quattro giorni fino a 1 metro e 55 centimetri di neve fresca, con uno spessore complessivo al suolo di poco inferiore ai 4 metri, a quota 2.000-2.500. A metà aprile le ...
ansa
twitterPiemonteBT : Ansa #news #Piemonte: Piemonte, allarme valanghe nel weekend - FScanderebech : Piemonte, allarme valanghe nel weekend - Retenews24 : Piemonte, allarme valanghe nel weekend - TORINO, 13 APR – In quattro giorni fino a 1 metro e 55 centimetri di neve… -
Zazoom Tv - Live Video Breaking News
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Piemonte allarme
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : Piemonte allarme Piemonte allarme valanghe weekend Di' la tua e commenta questo post!