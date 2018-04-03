Why Spotify Doesn' t Want a Stock Pop in Its Trading Debut | 1

Di Maio apre a Lega o Pd - ma mai con FIParigi - in migliaia contro riforma treniEurocontrol:disagi traffico voli EuropaGaza - soldati uccidono altro palestineseEurostat: peso banche venete sul debitoSlovenia - si cerca italiano sparitoIsraele avverte Hamas:"Lontani da Gaza"Dj Fabo - governo costituitosi a ConsultaMarghera - operaio muore travolto da tirDazi Russia:presto la risposta adeguataLa causa del decesso di Fabrizio Frizzi : L'ipotesi su cosa gli è ...Como : morta bimba nel vano motore di un motoscafoSalerno : carabiniere spara accidentalmente a bandito in fugaDove vedere Juventus-Real Madrid : Canale 20, diretta in chiaro ...Tutti insieme per la Prevenzione : Giornata di prevenzione gratuita a ...Londra, 2 sparatorie in diversi posti durante la notte : Muore una ...Cittadella (Padova), una scultura di nudo dinnanzi al Duomo in pieno ...L'ex ciclista professionista Ilaria Rinaldi trovata morta nella sua ...Como, tragedia sul lago : Bimba di 6 anni cade nel vano motore del ...Apple rilascia iOS 11.4 beta 1 agli sviluppatori

    Why Spotify Doesn't Want a Stock Pop on Its First Day of Trading : Bloomberg, -- Spotify has avoided the traditional route to becoming a public market company at every stage. Listing day is going to be no different. A successful Trading debut for the music-streaming company won't be judged on whether the shares jump 30 percent -- the usual benchmark for a triumphant initial public offering. Instead, Spotify Technology SA and its advisers would prefer a ...

