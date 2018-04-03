Kenya | la terra si apre | per i geologi la spaccatura dividerà l' Africa in due

Fatal error: Uncaught exception 'Abraham\TwitterOAuth\TwitterOAuthException' with message 'timed out before SSL handshake' in /web/htdocs/www.zazoom.eu/home/twitteroauth/src/TwitterOAuth.php:427 Stack trace: #0 /web/htdocs/www.zazoom.eu/home/twitteroauth/src/TwitterOAuth.php(353): Abraham\TwitterOAuth\TwitterOAuth->request('https://api.twi...', 'GET', 'Authorization: ...', Array) #1 /web/htdocs/www.zazoom.eu/home/twitteroauth/src/TwitterOAuth.php(324): Abraham\TwitterOAuth\TwitterOAuth->oAuthRequest('https://api.twi...', 'GET', Array) #2 /web/htdocs/www.zazoom.eu/home/twitteroauth/src/TwitterOAuth.php(179): Abraham\TwitterOAuth\TwitterOAuth->http('GET', 'https://api.twi...', 'search/tweets', Array) #3 /web/htdocs/www.zazoom.eu/home/twitteroauth/search.php(22): Abraham\TwitterOAuth\TwitterOAuth->get('search/tweets', Array) #4 {main} thrown in /web/htdocs/www.zazoom.eu/home/twitteroauth/src/TwitterOAuth.php on line 427
Kenya - la terra si apre : per i geologi l'Africa si sta spaccando in due : Questo basterebbe a spiegare anche la riduzione dello spessore della litosfera ad appena 20 km, circa un quinto di quello delle altre terre emerse in tutto il mondo. Come se non bastasse, occorre ...
Kenya - la terra si apre lungo la Rift Valley : 'Rischia di dividere l'Africa' : Questo basterebbe a spiegare anche la riduzione dello spessore della litosfera ad appena 20 km, circa un quinto di quello delle altre terre emerse in tutto il mondo. Come se non bastasse, occorre ...
Kenya - la terra si apre lungo la Rift Valley : 'Rischia di dividere l'Africa' : Questo basterebbe a spiegare anche la riduzione dello spessore della litosfera ad appena 20 km, circa un quinto di quello delle altre terre emerse in tutto il mondo. Come se non bastasse, occorre ...
GIULIA CALCATERRA/ Le conseguenze fisiche dell'Isola dei famosi sono alle spalle - ora è pronta per il Kenya : GIULIA CALCATERRA, in un post pubblicato su Instagram, svela le drastiche conseguenze subite dal suo corpo dopo l'Isola dei famosi: "Un anno dopo però..."(Pubblicato il Tue, 23 Jan 2018 21:23:00 GMT)