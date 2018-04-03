Infiniti - Nuove versioni e prezzi per Q30 e QX30 (Di martedì 3 aprile 2018) versioni aggiornate per la Q30 e la crossover QX30 della Infiniti, che propone livelli di allestimento semplificati nella gamma 2018, in arrivo nelle concessionarie nei prossimi mesi.Pure per la Q30. Si chiama "Pure" il nuovo entry level della Q30, e prevede tra le dotazioni standard lavviso rischio collisione e frenata demergenza, fari automatici, luci diurne a Led, Bluetooth e volante multifunzionale di pelle. Con questo allestimento, la Q30 1.6t manuale parte da 25.390 euro. In alternativa, chi desidera equipaggiamenti più completi, può puntare sulla Luxe (da 27.130 euro), mentre chi cerca una versione più sportiva sceglierà lallestimento Sport (da 32.940, sempre per l1.6t, ma con lautomatico a 7 marce). Luxe e Sport, oltre all1.6t e al turbodiesel 2.2d offrono in opzione il due litri turbobenzina, mentre sul fronte tecnologico prevedono di serie il siste,ma multimediale ...
quattroruote
