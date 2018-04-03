Biathlon: leggenda Bjoerndalen si ritira (Di martedì 3 aprile 2018) Lascia dopo 25 anni di gare e un palmares 'mostruoso': 8 ori, 4 argenti e 1 bronzo ai Giochi, 20 ori e 45 medaglie complessive ai Mondiali, oltre a 6 Coppe del Mondo e 19 coppe di specialità.
ansa
Biathlon - Ole Einar Bjoerndalen si ritira! La leggenda vivente dice basta a 44 anni : Ole Einar Bjoerndalen ha annunciato il ritiro. La leggenda del Biathlon ha ufficialmente comunicato il proprio ritiro dalle scene: a 44 anni compiuti, al termine di una stagione complicata, il monumento norvegese ha deciso di appendere gli sci al chiodo. Il marito della bielorussa Darya Domracheva (era stato paventato anche un possibile cambio di nazionalità per evitare la concorrenza interna con gli altri fenomeni scandinavi) si è dovuto ...
