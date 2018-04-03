Eurostat: peso banche venete sul debitoSlovenia - si cerca italiano sparitoIsraele avverte Hamas:"Lontani da Gaza"Dj Fabo - governo costituitosi a ConsultaMarghera - operaio muore travolto da tirDazi Russia:presto la risposta adeguataOlimpiadi 2026 - sette Nazioni candidateGermania chiede estradizione PuigdemontToninelli:Di Maio premier - rispetto votoAppalti Sanità - 11 arresti a La SpeziaLa causa del decesso di Fabrizio Frizzi : L'ipotesi su cosa gli è ...Como : morta bimba nel vano motore di un motoscafoSalerno : carabiniere spara accidentalmente a bandito in fugaDove vedere Juventus-Real Madrid : Canale 20, diretta in chiaro ...Tutti insieme per la Prevenzione : Giornata di prevenzione gratuita a ...Londra, 2 sparatorie in diversi posti durante la notte : Muore una ...Cittadella (Padova), una scultura di nudo dinnanzi al Duomo in pieno ...L'ex ciclista professionista Ilaria Rinaldi trovata morta nella sua ...Como, tragedia sul lago : Bimba di 6 anni cade nel vano motore del ...Apple rilascia iOS 11.4 beta 1 agli sviluppatori

Biathlon | leggenda Bjoerndalen si ritira

Lascia dopo 25 anni di gare e un palmares 'mostruoso': 8 ori, 4 argenti e 1 bronzo ai Giochi, 20 ori e 45 ...

Biathlon: leggenda Bjoerndalen si ritira (Di martedì 3 aprile 2018) Lascia dopo 25 anni di gare e un palmares 'mostruoso': 8 ori, 4 argenti e 1 bronzo ai Giochi, 20 ori e 45 medaglie complessive ai Mondiali, oltre a 6 Coppe del Mondo e 19 coppe di specialità.
  Biathlon - Ole Einar Bjoerndalen si ritira! La leggenda vivente dice basta a 44 anni

    Biathlon - Ole Einar Bjoerndalen si ritira! La leggenda vivente dice basta a 44 anni : Ole Einar Bjoerndalen ha annunciato il ritiro. La leggenda del Biathlon ha ufficialmente comunicato il proprio ritiro dalle scene: a 44 anni compiuti, al termine di una stagione complicata, il monumento norvegese ha deciso di appendere gli sci al chiodo. Il marito della bielorussa Darya Domracheva (era stato paventato anche un possibile cambio di nazionalità per evitare la concorrenza interna con gli altri fenomeni scandinavi) si è dovuto ...

