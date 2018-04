TV | Rai Cultura | a “Passato e Presente” le feste di primavera

In Gent - welcoming and multicultural city in Europe. That’s why muslims are afRaid of it : [Italian version] “Be careful, please. It is dangerous,” I am told by a friend from Gaza. “You’ll get in trouble,” I am told by a friend from Iraq. “We are worried for you,” I am told by another friend from Syria. It’s something I am told quite often, actually. Not when I am heading to some front line, yet; when I am about to give a speech. When I am invited to a conference. A TV program. When I am ...