When the saints go marching out

Palestine : When the national identity is repressed - the religious one becomes invincible : [Italian version] In ten years, it’s been the first time. In the last row of bus 218, the bus that shuttles back and forth between Ramallah and Jerusalem, three teenagers, three students with Nike sneakers and a backpack, started playing a guitar. Right away, a man told them to stop: the radio was broadcasting the Quran. It wasn’t prayer time: but he yelled that it was haram, prohibited. That it was an outrage. “And it ...