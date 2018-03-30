When the saints go marching out (Di venerdì 30 marzo 2018) I colleghi di governo chiamano ancora il presidente Thabo Mbeki "compagno": in Sudafrica i romanzi di Orwell sono cronaca di tutti i giorni. Cosa resta da dire degli Stati Uniti di Martin Luther King?...
internazionale
acmilan : ? Goal of the Day ?? Why would you cross when you can score such a a fantastic goal? ???????? Perché crossare quando puo… - spnfeelssince05 : RT @Ceneredivita: the italian culture is parlare bene in inglese when siamo da soli but fare discorsi stile renzi quando ci sono veri stran… - OfficialAdam22 : RT @acmilan: ? Goal of the Day ?? Why would you cross when you can score such a a fantastic goal? ???????? Perché crossare quando puoi segnare u… -
Palestine : When the national identity is repressed - the religious one becomes invincible : [Italian version] In ten years, it’s been the first time. In the last row of bus 218, the bus that shuttles back and forth between Ramallah and Jerusalem, three teenagers, three students with Nike sneakers and a backpack, started playing a guitar. Right away, a man told them to stop: the radio was broadcasting the Quran. It wasn’t prayer time: but he yelled that it was haram, prohibited. That it was an outrage. “And it ...
Zazoom Tv - Live Video Breaking NewsSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : When the