#ragazzeintiro, il basket femminile fa canestro (Di venerdì 30 marzo 2018) Al via il progetto #ragazzeintiro, sarà Crema a ospitare il 9 aprile il primo dei 7 appuntamenti in programma. Per 28 atlete del basket femminile la palestra sarà un laboratorio dove lo staff lavorerà ...
400 Bad Request
Your browser sent a request that this server could not understand.
adnkronos
Bad Request
Your browser sent a request that this server could not understand.
Zazoom Tv - Live Video Breaking NewsSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : #ragazzeintiro basket