GIF nell’Always On Display anche sui Samsung Galaxy S8 e novità per Apps Edge (Di venerdì 30 marzo 2018) I possessori di Samsung Galaxy S8 e S8 Plus possono ora inserire GIF all'interno della modalità Always On Display aggiornando l'app nel Galaxy Apps. Piccola novità anche per Apps Edge, che ora permette di aprire le app con la visualizzazione popup. L'articolo GIF nell’Always On Display anche sui Samsung Galaxy S8 e novità per Apps Edge proviene da TuttoAndroid.
tuttoandroid
TuttoAndroid : GIF nell’#AlwaysOnDisplay anche sui #SamsungGalaxyS8 e novità per Apps Edge - webaholic_eu : GIF nell’Always On Display anche sui Samsung Galaxy S8 e novità per Apps Edge -
Zazoom Tv - Live Video Breaking NewsSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : GIF nell’Always