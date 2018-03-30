Schwarzenegger operato al cuoreBerlusconi: "Forze responsabili hanno il dovere di dare risposte"Problemi al servosterzo - Tesla richiama 123mila autoFacebook: crescita a qualunque costoTrovato cadavere nel Catanzarese - è omicidioRoma - tir buca sicurezza a via del CorsoIlaria Alpi - tre milioni di risarcimento a somalo per ingiusta detenzioneM5S: "Di Maio unico candidato premier"Pd - Marcucci: se qualche dirigente è contrario a opposizione lo dicaIlaria Alpi - risarcito somalo scagionatoOmicidio Pamela Mastropietro : In casa solo impronte di Oseghale, le ...Apple rilascia iTunes 12.7.4 per Mac e WindowsApple rilascia iOS 11.3 per tutti i suoi dispositivi Alberto Villani/ Italiano ucciso in Messico, cartello accanto al ...Omicidio Jessica Faoro : Il fratello della vittima riconosce la ...Trovato morto l'italiano 33enne Alessandro Fiori scomparso in TurchiaFunerale Fabrizio Frizzi : Gianfranco D’Angelo non riesce a entrare ...Alessandria/ La prof vittima dei bulli : mi hanno chiesto scusa, va ...Morto Lele Joker : il baby youtuber ucciso da un neuroblastomaIl piccolo Alessandro morto per una crisi respiratoria : condannati i ...

GIF nell’Always On Display anche sui Samsung Galaxy S8 e novità per Apps Edge

GIF nell’Always On Display anche sui Samsung Galaxy S8 e novità per Apps Edge I possessori di Samsung Galaxy S8 e S8 Plus possono ora inserire GIF all'interno della modalità Always On ...

zazoom
Commenta
GIF nell’Always On Display anche sui Samsung Galaxy S8 e novità per Apps Edge (Di venerdì 30 marzo 2018) I possessori di Samsung Galaxy S8 e S8 Plus possono ora inserire GIF all'interno della modalità Always On Display aggiornando l'app nel Galaxy Apps. Piccola novità anche per Apps Edge, che ora permette di aprire le app con la visualizzazione popup. L'articolo GIF nell’Always On Display anche sui Samsung Galaxy S8 e novità per Apps Edge proviene da TuttoAndroid.
tuttoandroid
twitterTuttoAndroid : GIF nell’#AlwaysOnDisplay anche sui #SamsungGalaxyS8 e novità per Apps Edge - webaholic_eu : GIF nell’Always On Display anche sui Samsung Galaxy S8 e novità per Apps Edge -
Zazoom Tv - Live Video Breaking News
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : GIF nell’Always
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : GIF nell’Always nell’Always Display anche Samsung Galaxy Di' la tua e commenta questo post!