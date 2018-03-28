Carl Pei conferma: OnePlus 6 avrà il notch e manterrà il jack da 3,5 mm (Di mercoledì 28 marzo 2018) OnePlus 6 avrà il notch e manterrà il jack audio da 3,5 mm, parola di Carl Pei. Il co-fondatore di OnePlus svela alcuni dettagli sul prossimo top di gamma della casa cinese, mentre compare un nuovo video concept. L'articolo Carl Pei conferma: OnePlus 6 avrà il notch e manterrà il jack da 3,5 mm proviene da TuttoAndroid.
tuttoandroid
webaholic_eu : Carl Pei conferma: OnePlus 6 avrà il notch e manterrà il jack da 3,5 mm - 24h_Tecnologia : OnePlus 6 avrà il notch, ma Carl Pei afferma che sarà ?differente?: Il co-fondatore di OnePlus rivela alcuni intere… - iwinuxfeed : Carl Pei: OnePlus 6 avrà il notch ma sarà “differente” -
Zazoom Tv - Live Video Breaking NewsSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Carl Pei