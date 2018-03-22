Olanda | tenta il suicidio impiccandosi in Parlamento Video choc | la corda non regge e

Fatal error: Uncaught exception 'Abraham\TwitterOAuth\TwitterOAuthException' with message 'timed out before SSL handshake' in /web/htdocs/www.zazoom.eu/home/twitteroauth/src/TwitterOAuth.php:427 Stack trace: #0 /web/htdocs/www.zazoom.eu/home/twitteroauth/src/TwitterOAuth.php(353): Abraham\TwitterOAuth\TwitterOAuth->request('https://api.twi...', 'GET', 'Authorization: ...', Array) #1 /web/htdocs/www.zazoom.eu/home/twitteroauth/src/TwitterOAuth.php(324): Abraham\TwitterOAuth\TwitterOAuth->oAuthRequest('https://api.twi...', 'GET', Array) #2 /web/htdocs/www.zazoom.eu/home/twitteroauth/src/TwitterOAuth.php(179): Abraham\TwitterOAuth\TwitterOAuth->http('GET', 'https://api.twi...', 'search/tweets', Array) #3 /web/htdocs/www.zazoom.eu/home/twitteroauth/search.php(22): Abraham\TwitterOAuth\TwitterOAuth->get('search/tweets', Array) #4 {main} thrown in /web/htdocs/www.zazoom.eu/home/twitteroauth/src/TwitterOAuth.php on line 427
Choc in Olanda - tenta il suicidio impiccandosi in Parlamento : “Scusate - ma dovevo farlo” : Un uomo si è gettato nel vuoto dalla galleria destinata ai visitatori all'interno del Parlamento olandese. I deputati presenti in aula sono stati sorpresi dal tonfo provocato dalla caduta e hanno chiesto aiuto. Si tratterebbe di un attivista impegnato a favore della legalizzazione della marijuana. Su Facebook ha scritto "Non mi fermerò finché non avrò una risposta".Continua a leggere