Olanda | tenta il suicidio impiccandosi in Parlamento Video choc | la corda non regge e

Olanda | tenta il suicidio impiccandosi in Parlamento Video choc | la corda non regge e Un uomo ha tentato di impiccarsi durante una seduta del Parlamento olandese, schiantandosi invece sul ...

Olanda, tenta il suicidio impiccandosi in Parlamento/ Video choc: la corda non regge e l’uomo cade per terra (Di giovedì 22 marzo 2018) Un uomo ha tentato di impiccarsi durante una seduta del Parlamento olandese, schiantandosi invece sul pavimento. Le immagini concitate di quello che è successo(Pubblicato il Thu, 22 Mar 2018 17:24:00 GMT)
  • Choc in Olanda - tenta il suicidio impiccandosi in Parlamento : “Scusate - ma dovevo farlo”

  • Choc in Olanda - tenta il suicidio impiccandosi in Parlamento : “Scusate - ma dovevo farlo”

