“Distant Sky. Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds – Live in Copenaghen” di David Barnard : giovedì 12 aprile al cinema : “Let us go now, my one true love/ Call the gasman, cut the power out/ We can set out, we can set out for the distant skies/ Watch the sun, watch it rising in your eyes// […]” ? “Distant Sky” “Distant Sky. Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds – Live in Copenaghen” diretto dal regista […]
Nick Cave | la carriera del re inkiostro | dagli esordi a Distant sky
... album come KICKING AGAINST THE PRICKS , 1986, e THE GOOD SON , 1990, conquistano molti appassionati di ...
Nick Cave, la carriera del re inkiostro, dagli esordi a "Distant sky (Di giovedì 22 marzo 2018) ... album come KICKING AGAINST THE PRICKS , 1986, e THE GOOD SON , 1990, conquistano molti appassionati di musica ai quattro angoli del mondo, ma non i consensi del grande pubblico. Il gruppo deve ...
Nel 2015, il 15enne Arthur Cave, gemello di Earl, figlio di Nick, dopo aver assunto dell'Lsd, cade giù dalla scogli…
