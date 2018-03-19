Ocse:crescita debole - avanti con riformeWall Street chiude negativa: DJ -1 - 34%Trovato corpo su una spiaggia CasertanoGoverno Salvini? Contro i "furbetti"Incidente Uber - stop test auto autonomeRosato:referendum base?utile su governoFacebook:raccolse dati - pronto a parlareIlaria Alpi: presidio Fnsi-Usigrai-Tg3Borse Ue giù - Milano la migliore:-0 - 98%Calcio - Micciché presidente Lega AIncidente mortale Uber : Sopseso progetto dell'auto a guida autonomaMarco Baruffaldi : il bullismo mi ha distruttoVittorio Sgarbi lascia la giunta Musumeci : Mi hanno cacciatoStudentesse americane cucinano un piatto di pasta senza l'acqua e ...Torino : arresti e perquisizioni, nel blitz anche la maestra dell'odioMilioni di utenti Facebook spiati per le elezioni di Donald TrumpAntonio Albanese da Fabio Fazio : Il governo di Cetto LaqualunqueRapisce una bimba e minaccia di gettarla in un fiume : arrestato ...Denunciato uomo alla guida con la patente di Homer SimpsonTreviso : Calci e pugni alla mamma perché non vuole pagare la vacanza

Miccichè | Perseguire gli interessi di tutti

Miccichè | Perseguire gli interessi di tutti 'Il mondo del calcio deve diventare una realtà sempre più grande dove si possano Perseguire gli interessi di ...

zazoom
Commenta
Miccichè: "Perseguire gli interessi di tutti" (Di lunedì 19 marzo 2018) 'Il mondo del calcio deve diventare una realtà sempre più grande dove si possano Perseguire gli interessi di tutti'. Così il nuovo presidente della Lega Serie A, Gaetano Miccichè, che con la sua ...
raisport.rai
twitter
Fatal error: Uncaught exception 'Abraham\TwitterOAuth\TwitterOAuthException' with message 'Couldn't resolve host 'api.twitter.com'' in /web/htdocs/www.zazoom.eu/home/twitteroauth/src/TwitterOAuth.php:427 Stack trace: #0 /web/htdocs/www.zazoom.eu/home/twitteroauth/src/TwitterOAuth.php(353): Abraham\TwitterOAuth\TwitterOAuth->request('https://api.twi...', 'GET', 'Authorization: ...', Array) #1 /web/htdocs/www.zazoom.eu/home/twitteroauth/src/TwitterOAuth.php(324): Abraham\TwitterOAuth\TwitterOAuth->oAuthRequest('https://api.twi...', 'GET', Array) #2 /web/htdocs/www.zazoom.eu/home/twitteroauth/src/TwitterOAuth.php(179): Abraham\TwitterOAuth\TwitterOAuth->http('GET', 'https://api.twi...', 'search/tweets', Array) #3 /web/htdocs/www.zazoom.eu/home/twitteroauth/search.php(22): Abraham\TwitterOAuth\TwitterOAuth->get('search/tweets', Array) #4 {main} thrown in /web/htdocs/www.zazoom.eu/home/twitteroauth/src/TwitterOAuth.php on line 427
Zazoom Tv - Live Video Breaking News
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Miccichè Perseguire
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : Miccichè Perseguire Miccichè Perseguire interessi tutti Di' la tua e commenta questo post!