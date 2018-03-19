BEAUTIFUL/ Il dramma a Los Angeles: Steffy spara a Sheila Carter! (Anticipazioni 19 marzo) (Di lunedì 19 marzo 2018) Anticipazioni BEAUTIFUL, puntata 19 marzo: Steffy sorprende Sheila mentre si trova in hotel insieme ad Eric. Teme che la donna si pericolosa e decide di agire...(Pubblicato il Mon, 19 Mar 2018 00:09:00 GMT)
Fatal error: Uncaught exception 'Abraham\TwitterOAuth\TwitterOAuthException' with message 'Couldn't resolve host 'api.twitter.com'' in /web/htdocs/www.zazoom.eu/home/twitteroauth/src/TwitterOAuth.php:427 Stack trace: #0 /web/htdocs/www.zazoom.eu/home/twitteroauth/src/TwitterOAuth.php(353): Abraham\TwitterOAuth\TwitterOAuth->request('https://api.twi...', 'GET', 'Authorization: ...', Array) #1 /web/htdocs/www.zazoom.eu/home/twitteroauth/src/TwitterOAuth.php(324): Abraham\TwitterOAuth\TwitterOAuth->oAuthRequest('https://api.twi...', 'GET', Array) #2 /web/htdocs/www.zazoom.eu/home/twitteroauth/src/TwitterOAuth.php(179): Abraham\TwitterOAuth\TwitterOAuth->http('GET', 'https://api.twi...', 'search/tweets', Array) #3 /web/htdocs/www.zazoom.eu/home/twitteroauth/search.php(22): Abraham\TwitterOAuth\TwitterOAuth->get('search/tweets', Array) #4 {main} thrown in /web/htdocs/www.zazoom.eu/home/twitteroauth/src/TwitterOAuth.php on line 427
ilsussidiario
Fatal error: Uncaught exception 'Abraham\TwitterOAuth\TwitterOAuthException' with message 'Couldn't resolve host 'api.twitter.com'' in /web/htdocs/www.zazoom.eu/home/twitteroauth/src/TwitterOAuth.php:427 Stack trace: #0 /web/htdocs/www.zazoom.eu/home/twitteroauth/src/TwitterOAuth.php(353): Abraham\TwitterOAuth\TwitterOAuth->request('https://api.twi...', 'GET', 'Authorization: ...', Array) #1 /web/htdocs/www.zazoom.eu/home/twitteroauth/src/TwitterOAuth.php(324): Abraham\TwitterOAuth\TwitterOAuth->oAuthRequest('https://api.twi...', 'GET', Array) #2 /web/htdocs/www.zazoom.eu/home/twitteroauth/src/TwitterOAuth.php(179): Abraham\TwitterOAuth\TwitterOAuth->http('GET', 'https://api.twi...', 'search/tweets', Array) #3 /web/htdocs/www.zazoom.eu/home/twitteroauth/search.php(22): Abraham\TwitterOAuth\TwitterOAuth->get('search/tweets', Array) #4 {main} thrown in /web/htdocs/www.zazoom.eu/home/twitteroauth/src/TwitterOAuth.php on line 427
BEAUTIFUL - anticipazioni americane : il dramma di Steffy : anticipazioni Beautiful, puntate americane: Hope contro Steffy A Beautiful i colpi di scena si sprecano. Le anticipazioni americane di Beautiful svelano che Bill e Steffy saranno al centro della scena. Steffy, dopo la notte di passione con il suocero Bill, è stata lasciata da Liam. Bill ha proposto alla giovane Forrester di crescere il bambino che porta in grembo come se fosse loro figlio. Ridge, scoperta la relazione tra sua figlia e Bill ...
Zazoom Tv - Live Video Breaking NewsSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : BEAUTIFUL dramma