Parlamento: capigruppo M5S vedono Martina e Guerini (Di giovedì 15 marzo 2018) Roma, 15 mar. (AdnKronos) – I due capigruppo del M5S, Danilo Toninelli e Giulia Grillo, hanno incontrato il segretario reggente del Pd, Maurizio Martina, e il coordinatore della segreteria dem Lorenzo Guerini. Intanto vanno avanti gli incontri dei due capigruppo 5 Stelle sulle presidenze della due Camere. L'articolo Parlamento: capigruppo M5S vedono Martina e Guerini sembra essere il primo su Meteo Web.
Luigi Di Maio ha scelto i capigruppo al Parlamento del M5S : Stavolta niente elezione dei capigruppo da parte dei parlamentari e soprattutto niente rotazione, sembra The post Luigi Di Maio ha scelto i capigruppo al Parlamento del M5S appeared first on Il Post.
