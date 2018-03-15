Ema - Ue sì condizionato a sede AmsterdamGentiloni:instabilità?Fiducia nel PaeseM5S a Cav:"Parlamentari non in vendita"Mosca - Lavrov:presto via diplomatici GBMosca - Lavrov:presto via diplomatici GbSci - CdM:Sofia Goggia vince superG a AreGrillo: grazie a tutti - io non molloNapoli - confisca da 100 Mln a CasalesiTruffa genitori figlio sparito - arrestoCoppia aggredita.Fermato sudamericanoMonza : Alessandro Turati uccide la mamma Marina Cesena e la nonna ...Paestum : Cadavere di una donna trovato da un gruppo di studentiL'imprenditore Sergio Bramini fallito : lo Stato gli porta via tuttoLa figlia di Gigi D'Alessio contro Anna Tatangelo : Il post censuartoImperia/ madre segregata per 8 anni : Ti taglio la gola e ti appendo ...Milano/ Coppia fidanzati di 22 e 19 anni : Lui picchiato e lei ...Cheryl Hudson/ Mamma pubblica su Facebook la foto del figlio 12enne ...La setta psico macrobiotica : Medicine vietate, le testimonianze choc ...Davide Astori : Gigi Buffon prenota il volo per i funeraliA Novara in classe tutti i bimbi con lo zainetto uguale

Parlamento | capigruppo M5S vedono Martina e Guerini

Parlamento | capigruppo M5S vedono Martina e Guerini Roma, 15 mar. (AdnKronos) – I due capigruppo del M5S, Danilo Toninelli e Giulia Grillo, hanno ...

zazoom
Commenta
Parlamento: capigruppo M5S vedono Martina e Guerini (Di giovedì 15 marzo 2018) Roma, 15 mar. (AdnKronos) – I due capigruppo del M5S, Danilo Toninelli e Giulia Grillo, hanno incontrato il segretario reggente del Pd, Maurizio Martina, e il coordinatore della segreteria dem Lorenzo Guerini. Intanto vanno avanti gli incontri dei due capigruppo 5 Stelle sulle presidenze della due Camere. L'articolo Parlamento: capigruppo M5S vedono Martina e Guerini sembra essere il primo su Meteo Web.
meteoweb.eu
twitter
Fatal error: Uncaught exception 'Abraham\TwitterOAuth\TwitterOAuthException' with message 'Connection time-out' in /web/htdocs/www.zazoom.eu/home/twitteroauth/src/TwitterOAuth.php:427 Stack trace: #0 /web/htdocs/www.zazoom.eu/home/twitteroauth/src/TwitterOAuth.php(353): Abraham\TwitterOAuth\TwitterOAuth->request('https://api.twi...', 'GET', 'Authorization: ...', Array) #1 /web/htdocs/www.zazoom.eu/home/twitteroauth/src/TwitterOAuth.php(324): Abraham\TwitterOAuth\TwitterOAuth->oAuthRequest('https://api.twi...', 'GET', Array) #2 /web/htdocs/www.zazoom.eu/home/twitteroauth/src/TwitterOAuth.php(179): Abraham\TwitterOAuth\TwitterOAuth->http('GET', 'https://api.twi...', 'search/tweets', Array) #3 /web/htdocs/www.zazoom.eu/home/twitteroauth/search.php(22): Abraham\TwitterOAuth\TwitterOAuth->get('search/tweets', Array) #4 {main} thrown in /web/htdocs/www.zazoom.eu/home/twitteroauth/src/TwitterOAuth.php on line 427
Altre notizie : Parlamento ...
  • Luigi Di Maio ha scelto i capigruppo al Parlamento del M5S

    Luigi Di Maio ha scelto i capigruppo al Parlamento del M5S : Stavolta niente elezione dei capigruppo da parte dei parlamentari e soprattutto niente rotazione, sembra The post Luigi Di Maio ha scelto i capigruppo al Parlamento del M5S appeared first on Il Post.

Zazoom Tv - Live Video Breaking News
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Parlamento capigruppo
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : Parlamento capigruppo Parlamento capigruppo vedono Martina Guerini Di' la tua e commenta questo post!