In surf nell' Artico | la sfida norvegese al freddo

surf ace Phone : trovate conferme di Andromeda nella build 17095 : Nel software development kit (abbreviato DSK) della build 17095 di Windows 10 sono state ri trovate ancora tracce e conferme di Surface Andromeda , meglio conosciuto – anche se erroneamente- come Surface Phone . Non è una novità che Microsoft stia lavorando al cosiddetto dispositivo mobile definitivo, un device con doppio display pieghevole in grado di raggruppare un PC, un tablet e anche uno smart Phone sotto un unico chassis. Mentre ...

Microsoft surface : niente nuovi dispositivi nella prima metà del 2018? Windows 10 Redstone 4 con poche novità? : Stando alle recenti indiscrezioni, la prima metà del 2018 sarà probabilmente la più noiosa e meno interessante per i fan Microsoft, ma non c’è nulla di cui temere, anzi… Si vocifera, infatti, che il prossimo major update di Windows 10, conosciuto con il nome in codice di Redstone 4, non sarà annunciato al pubblico in maniera ufficiale durante un’apposita conferenza, come del resto siamo stati abituati sino ad oggi, ma con un ...