Ordigno bellico a Fano, evacuati 23.000

Devono essere evacuate 23 mila persone dal centro di Fano, dopo il ritrovamento di un ordigno bellico in un cantiere sul lungomare Sassonia.

Devono essere evacuate 23 mila persone dal centro di Fano, dopo il ritrovamento di un Ordigno bellico in un cantiere sul lungomare Sassonia. Lo ha deciso la Prefettura di Pesaro. Devono essere allontanate le persone da case, strutture ed edifici pubblici nel raggio di circa 1.800 metri dal punto di ritrovamento della bomba. E' stata innescata accidentalmente durante i lavori nel cantiere. evacuati anche l'ospedale e la stazione ferroviaria. Bloccati i treni.(Di martedì 13 marzo 2018)
