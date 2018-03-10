“Distant Sky. Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds – Live in Copenaghen” di David Barnard: giovedì 12 aprile al cinema (Di sabato 10 marzo 2018) “Let us go now, my one true love/ Call the gasman, cut the power out/ We can set out, we can set out for the distant skies/ Watch the sun, watch it rising in your eyes// ” ‒ “Distant Sky” “Distant Sky. Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds – Live in Copenaghen” diretto dal regista …
