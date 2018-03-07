Attacco con coltello a Vienna: feritiOrfini:Renzi si è dimesso - stop polemicaSalvini: pronto ad incontrare partitiAntagonista denunciato - sputò a NardellaRoma - allarme buche:c'è "piano Marshall"Spia russa - tentato omicidio con nervinoDazi - Mattis-Tillerson: rischio alleanzeBorse positive - Milano chiude a +1 - 22%Astori - aperta camera ardente a FirenzeMario Balotelli sul senatore nero leghista : Ma vergogna! Caserta : madre e figlio trovati dopo tre giorni morti in casaFabrizio Corona con foto e video su Instagram non deve tornare in ...Tina Cipollari e Chicco Nalli vivono separati in casa : E' per il ...Palinuro, la Guardia di Finanza sequestra un noto albergo del posto : ...Bomba carta Scatati : I locali presi di mira appartengono all'ex ...Incidente Frosinone : morti due 20enniMafia : Guardia di finanza sequestra beni per 120 milioni al re della ...Rapina a Bruno Pizzul : rubati i gioielli della moglie Belen Rodriguez è incinta di Iannone? Rinuncia alla conduzione del ...

Orlando | No all’accordo con i 5 Stelle

Orlando | No all’accordo con i 5 Stelle Il ministro dela Giustizia: «Escludiamo la possibilità di un governo con il M5S o con il centrodestra». ...

Orlando: No all’accordo con i 5 Stelle (Di mercoledì 7 marzo 2018) Il ministro dela Giustizia: «Escludiamo la possibilità di un governo con il M5S o con il centrodestra». Intanto il presidente Mattarella sta studiando i dati ed elabora i possibili scenari.
  • Elezioni - Orlando : “Il 90 per cento del Pd è contrario all’accordo con il M5s”. Ma Zanda aveva detto : “Parliamo con tutti”

    Elezioni - Orlando : “Il 90 per cento del Pd è contrario all’accordo con il M5s”. Ma Zanda aveva detto : “Parliamo con tutti” : Il 90 per cento del gruppo dirigente del Pd “ha escluso la possibilità di un governo con i Cinquestelle, così come con il centrodestra“. Tutte le ipotesi di una possibile fronda interna ai democratici per far partire un esecutivo a guida Di Maio per il momento si scontrano con questa presa di posizione di Andrea Orlando, principale rivale di Matteo Renzi all’ultimo congresso e capo di una delle correnti di minoranza. “In ...

