Orlando: No all’accordo con i 5 Stelle (Di mercoledì 7 marzo 2018) Il ministro dela Giustizia: «Escludiamo la possibilità di un governo con il M5S o con il centrodestra». Intanto il presidente Mattarella sta studiando i dati ed elabora i possibili scenari.
ilsecoloxix
Elezioni - Orlando : “Il 90 per cento del Pd è contrario all’accordo con il M5s”. Ma Zanda aveva detto : “Parliamo con tutti” : Il 90 per cento del gruppo dirigente del Pd “ha escluso la possibilità di un governo con i Cinquestelle, così come con il centrodestra“. Tutte le ipotesi di una possibile fronda interna ai democratici per far partire un esecutivo a guida Di Maio per il momento si scontrano con questa presa di posizione di Andrea Orlando, principale rivale di Matteo Renzi all’ultimo congresso e capo di una delle correnti di minoranza. “In ...
