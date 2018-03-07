BlackBerry ha fatto causa a Facebook (Di mercoledì 7 marzo 2018) Avete presente i numerini per le notifiche sul social network? BlackBerry dice che sono un suo brevetto, insieme a molte altre cose usate su WhatsApp e Instagram BlackBerry ha fatto causa a Facebook Il Post.
ilpost
Che fine ha fatto BlackBerry : Dopo avere fallito con gli smartphone, ora sta provando a fare affari in un altro settore: i software delle auto che si guidano da sole The post Che fine ha fatto BlackBerry appeared first on Il Post.
Zazoom Tv - Live Video Breaking NewsSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : BlackBerry fatto