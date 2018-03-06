Blackberry fa causa a Facebook: 'Ha violato i nostri brevetti' (Di martedì 6 marzo 2018) Per l'azienda guidata da John Chen, Facebook, Instagram e WhatsApp sono 'arrivati tardi nel mondo della messaggistica mobile mondiale'. In particolare, il social network 'ha creato applicazioni di ...
ilmattino
zazoomblog : Blackberry fa causa a Facebook: Ha violato i nostri brevetti - #Blackberry #causa #Facebook: #violato - Il_Mattino_Tech : Blackberry fa causa a Facebook: «Ha violato i nostri brevetti» - n3t_security : Blackberry fa causa a Facebook: «Ha violato i nostri brevetti» -
Blackberry fa causa a Facebook : 'Ha violato i nostri brevetti' : Blackberry ha deciso di fare causa a Facebook per violazione di brevetti. Il gruppo canadese un tempo re degli smartphone e che si è trasformato in una società di software crede che il social network ...
Blackberry fa causa a Facebook : 'Ha violato i nostri brevetti' : Per l'azienda guidata da John Chen, Facebook, Instagram e WhatsApp sono 'arrivati tardi nel mondo della messaggistica mobile mondiale'. In particolare, il social network 'ha creato applicazioni di ...
Zazoom Tv - Live Video Breaking NewsSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Blackberry causa