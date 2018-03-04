Calcio - morto Astori della FiorentinaMilano - 20enne trovato morto su un trenoElezioni - Farnesina:giunte schede esteroGermania - Spd dice sì a Grosse KoalitionElezioni - Mattarella ha votato a PalermoNordcorea - lunedì arrivo delegati SeulDazi Usa - Pechino: "Prenderemo misure"Elezioni - urne aperte dalle 7 alle 23Australia - in 300.000 alla sfilata gayLos Angeles - Oscar: la notte delle donneLazio-Juventus Live : Dove vedere la partita in streaming e in ...Arrestato maestro karate che ha abusato della sua allieva 14enneElezioni 2018 : Ecco come si vota nei seggi dalle 7 alle 23 di ...Uomini e Donne Anticipazioni : Jeremias Rodriguez nuovo tronista?Cristina e Maria Teresa Buccino bellissime in bikini alle MaldiveStati Uniti : Ciclone Nor'easter sulla costa est - almeno 5 mortiCamorra : blitz nel rione Sanità di Napoli - smantellato clan ...Pordenone : indagate maestre e bidella per maltrattamentiVittorio Cecchi Gori sta meglio e ha lasciato l'ospedale : E' molto ...Brescia : arrestato 16enne che minaccia prof e compagni - tra cui ...

Elezioni,Farnesina:giunte schede estero

Elezioni | Farnesina | giunte schede estero Le schede elettorali provenienti dall' estero sono tutte arrivate in Italia.E' quanto conferma il ministero degli Affari ...

Le schede elettorali provenienti dall' estero sono tutte arrivate in Italia.E' quanto conferma il ministero degli Affari Esteri, che passa ora il testimone alla Corte d'Appello di Roma per spoglio e scrutinio del voto Il direttore generale per gli italiani all'estero della Farnesina,Luigi Vignali, che era ieri a Fiumicino ad accogliere nel pomeriggio un volo speciale dal Venezuela, ha ringraziato "i nostri 200 uffici all'estero per l'incredibile impegno che ha permesso agli italiani di votare,anche in situazioni di crisi"(Di domenica 4 marzo 2018)
