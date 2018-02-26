Venezia - torre-faro cade su parcheggioEmbraco:pronti a soluzioni praticabiliCaos treni - Delrio chiede rapporto a RfiRoma - domani garantito 80% treni A.V.Voto - a Roma "green zone"solo per comiziTangenti - pm:condannare Scaroni a 6 anniDraghi: inflazione ancora troppo bassaGermania - Cdu approva Grosse KoalitionMaltempo - domani a Roma scuole chiuseMolestie - la bancarotta di Weinstein Co.Diretta Live Cagliari Napoli : Dove vederla in tv e streaming Serie A ...Uomini e Donne : Riassunto della puntata del Trono Classico di oggi ...Striscia la Notizia : Spari contro Vittorio Brumotti a PalermoMolestie Harvey Weinstein : La società Weinstein Company dichiara ...Maltempo Roma : Il sindaco Virginia Raggi in Messico lascia la ...È morto il petroliere italiano Gian Marco MorattiCosenza - truffa Inps per 550mila euro : 134 denunciatiDiretta Juventus-Atalanta : Partita rinviataISOLA DEI FAMOSI 2018 : EVA HENGER OSPITE A RADIO RADIOChernobyl, il nuovo singolo di Pantarey da Artista Sconosciuto : ...

Patch di emergenza per Battlefield 1 dopo Apocalypse, cosa risolve (Di lunedì 26 febbraio 2018) Battlefield 1 ha ricevuto una Patch di emergenza che risolve alcuni problemi introdotti nel DLC Apocalypse. Quest’ultimo infatti ha purtroppo introdotto bug di stuttering, cioè ritardi o tempi irregolari tra i fotogrammi resi dalla o dalle GPU, piuttosto evidente per tutti i giocatori di Battlefield 1. Questo fenomeno infatti era molto evidente soprattutto durante le uccisioni e durante i vari progressi nei compiti da svolgere.Il team di sviluppo si è così subito messo a lavoro per risolvere il fastidioso problema legato ad Apocalypse e per questo si era reso necessario lanciare una nuova Patch di emergenza. Lo sviluppatore DICE ha reso noto che c’era un problema anche con il sistema dei premi. DICE ha apportato alcune modifiche ai nuovi incarichi di servizio. In questo modo i giocatori non dovranno più completare 5 delle assegnazioni mirate per iniziare a lavorare verso le ...
