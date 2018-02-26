L’Uefa annuncia: “Niente Var anche nella prossima Champions” (Di lunedì 26 febbraio 2018) L’Uefa annuncia: “Niente Var anche nella prossima Champions” Il presidente Ceferin frena: “Troppa confusione, nessuno ancora sa esattamente come funziona” L'articolo L’Uefa annuncia: “Niente Var anche nella prossima Champions” sembra essere il primo su NewsGo.
