Da ragazzo goffo e sovrappeso a modello che posa per GQ

goffo e con qualche chilo di troppo. Non si piaceva Gwilym Pugh, un ragazzo gallese che lavorava in quel ...

Da ragazzo goffo e sovrappeso a modello che posa per GQ (Di domenica 18 febbraio 2018) goffo e con qualche chilo di troppo. Non si piaceva Gwilym Pugh, un ragazzo gallese che lavorava in quel periodo per una compagnia di assicurazioni. Un giorno ha deciso di cambiare. Ha iniziato a farsi crescere la barba, ad andare in palestra, a correre e a mangiare in modo equilibrato. Oggi Gwilym ha 33 anni, lavora con David Beckham e posa come modello per GQ. So today has been an absolute whirlwind!! I woke up with a banging hangover after the @vo5 @nmemagazine awards to news the article about my personal journey has pretty much gone viral around the world I&rsquo;m so incredibly grateful to everyone commenting kind words and supporting me, I think it&rsquo;s easy to criticise people, especially online, but it&rsquo;s 2018 and we need to start lifting each other up! Literally anything is possible, even if you&rsquo;re not aware of it yet. . .Un post condiviso da ...
