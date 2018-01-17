Insetti a tavola - nessuna autorizzazioneRoma - cade tegola da liceo - ferita 17enneGB - nominato ministro per la SolitudineAbi - indicato Patuelli per terzo mandatoPapa: non si può tacere dolore MapucheGiochi 2018:le Coree sfileranno insiemeIstat: soddisfazione famiglie stabileA Sesto San Giovanni una via per CraxiDj Fabo - Pm: assolvere Marco CappatoMolestie minore - prof rischia processoLewis Hamilton è ossessionato dal sesso a treBelen Rodriguez  e Andrea Iannone, la casa e la convivenza a LuganoIl Segreto Anticipazioni Stasera mercoledì 17 gennaio : La ...Napoli : 20enne trovato morto nella vasca da bagnoStasera In Tv - Guida Programmi e Film 17 gennaio : Meraviglie – La ...Incredibile gaffe a Detto Fatto : Guarda il p.....oTerremoto Oggi magnitudo 3.9 confine italo sloveno avvertito a Udine, ...Baby gang a Napoli, parlano i ragazzi impauriti : Costretti a ...Donato Bergamini - il giocatore del Cosenza morto nell'89: C'è un ...Lodi, escrementi di topo in un panino della mensa: E' allarme in una ...

Instagram Screenshot Notifica: Presto Arriverà! (Di mercoledì 17 gennaio 2018) Grandi novità per Instagram: Presto arriva la Notifica quando fai uno Screenshot. A breve arriverà la Notifica se fai lo Screenshot di una storia su Instagram Screenshot su Instagram Presto si vede! Nuovo giorno, nuovo articolo dedicato agli utenti che usano ogni giorno Instagram, il social network fotografico per eccellenza che in questi mesi ha visto una crescita esponenziale a livello mondiale …
twittermk_shepard : Instagram anticipa che una delle prossime novità introdotte sarà la notifica dopo uno screenshot a una story. Lo st… - KShyti : Tante novità in arrivo per Instagram: storie testuali, scelta dei font, GIF e notifiche per gli screenshot! (foto) - GeekManiait : Instagram ha iniziato il rollout di nuove funzionalità, che alcuni utenti hanno già ricevuto: la novità... - mobileworld_it : Tante novità in arrivo per Instagram: storie testuali, scelta dei font, GIF e notifiche per gli screenshot! (foto) - floryn90 : Tante novità in arrivo per Instagram: storie testuali, scelta dei font, GIF e notifiche per gli screenshot! (foto)… -
