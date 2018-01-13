Riad - carcere duro per principe AlwaleedIraq - attentato a Baghdad:morti e feritiSos Hawaii - premuto bottone sbagliatoConcordia - isola Giglio ricorda vittimeLibia - rapiti due operatori dell'OimSos missile nelle Hawaii - ma è un erroreLeU - Grasso:visione Gori no di sinistraPresidenziali ceche - sfida Zeman-DrahosCaso Bellomo: rischio 'cattivi maestri'Ucciso 18enne a Crotone. Preso sospettoAnticipazioni Tempesta d’amore : William si innamora di RebeccaEstrazioni di Lotto, 10eLotto e Superenalotto di sabato 13 gennaio ...Christian De Sica e Massimo Boldi hanno fatto pace : Torneranno anche ...Amici 17 : I ballerini Vittorio, Filippo e Nicolas a rischio ...Verona : Trova un vecchio biglietto della lotteria e scopre di aver ...Re Hussein di Giordania ebbe un figlio segreto dall’attrice Susan ...Silvio Berlusconi e la vendita del Milan : ci fu riciclaggio?Eric Abidal : Messi mi disse... non vogliamo vederti, ci fa maleRomina Power su Ylenia Carrisi : Appello per la figlia scomparsaVicenza Calcio : Il calcio Italiano sta per perdere uno storico club

Poker Tottenham | Kane firma doppietta

Poker Tottenham | Kane firma doppietta ROMA, 13 GEN - Tottenham a valanga sull'Everton, nella 23/a giornata della Premier. La squadra londinese, ...

Poker Tottenham, Kane firma doppietta (Di sabato 13 gennaio 2018) ROMA, 13 GEN - Tottenham a valanga sull'Everton, nella 23/a giornata della Premier. La squadra londinese, prossima avversaria della Juve in Champions, si è imposta per 4-0, trascinata dal solito, ...
  • L

    L'uragano Kane si abbatte sull'Everton - il Tottenham cala il Poker e vola al quarto posto : Grazie alla doppietta di Kane e ai gol di Son ed Eriksen il Tottenham stende l'Everton e vola al quarto posto Il Tottenham, avversario della Juventus agli ottavi di Champions League, batte con un ...

  • Tottenham-Everton 4-0 in diretta : risultato LIVE. Eriksen : è poker

    Tottenham-Everton 4-0 in diretta : risultato LIVE. Eriksen : è Poker : Tottenham-Everton 4-0 LIVE 26' Son (T), 47', 59' Kane (T), 81' Eriksen TABELLINO Tottenham (4-2-3-1) : Lloris; Aurier, Sanchez, Vertonghen, Davies; Dier (74' Wanyama), Dembélé (83' Sissoko); Eriksen (...

  • DIRETTA / Manchester City Tottenham (risultato finale 4-1) streaming video e tv : Spettacolare poker del City

    DIRETTA / Manchester City Tottenham (risultato finale 4-1) streaming video e tv : Spettacolare Poker del City : Manchester City Tottenham streaming video e DIRETTA tv: probabili formazioni, quote, orario e risultato live. Big match in programma oggi alle ore 18:30 all’Etihad Stadium(Pubblicato il Sat, 16 Dec 2017 20:27:00 GMT)

  • Premier League - David Silva show : il City cala il poker. Il Tottenham vince 2-0

    Premier League - David Silva show : il City cala il Poker. Il Tottenham vince 2-0 : Tottenham-Brighton 2-0, cronaca statistiche e tabellino West Ham-Arsenal 0-0, cronaca statistiche e tabellino Liverpool-West Bromwich 0-0, cronaca statistiche e tabellino Newcastle-Everton 0-1, ...

